Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin releases in July 2021 with deluxe edition

During the recent Monster Hunter Digital Event, Capcom officially announced that the Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will be releasing on the Nintendo Switch on 9 July 2021.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is a spin-off role-playing game from the Monster Hunter series and is a direct sequel to Monster Hunter Stories (2016). The story revolves around the mass disappearances of Rathalos, one of the fiercest creatures throughout the games.

Razewing Ratha's egg is about to hatch. Will it bring hope... or terror? 🔥🥚



Embark on a thrilling journey alongside Ena, Kayna, Alwin and Navirou in #MHStories2: Wings of Ruin, coming to Nintendo Switch and PC July 9, 2021. pic.twitter.com/PFtNJgU6K9 — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) March 8, 2021

Alongside the announcement is the confirmation of three new amiibo figurines of the game’s characters – Ena, Razing Ratha and Tsukino. Each of these character’s amiibo will unlock a different special layered armour set in the game.

PHOTO: Capcom

A Deluxe Edition of the game was also revealed. It includes Razewing layered armour sets, Nergigante-inspired hairstyle for players, the Kuan Coat outfit for your Wyverian companion Ena, two new outfits for Navirou, and two sticker sets depicting the different companions the players might meet during their journey.