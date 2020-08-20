More than 40 government e-services offered in government app LifeSG

SINGAPORE - A government smartphone app that provides services to users at various stages of their lives has been upgraded to give users access to more than 40 government services.

The LifeSG app, the upgraded and rebranded government application which replaces the Moments of Life (MOL) app, will also provide users with improved user experience, said Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative Vivian Balakrishnan on Wednesday (Aug 19).

Some of the new services include Central Provident Fund top-ups, renewing season parking, and applying for a passport, a Home Loan Eligibility letter or a PAssion Card.

The Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) said the app will provide all users with a one-stop personalised access to government services.

It is an expansion of the MOL app, which currently provides 12 services and caters to young parents and the elderly, making it possible to register the birth of a child or access a personalised information page that shows the benefits for which they qualify.

These new services were chosen because they are among the more frequently used according to government data. SNDGO said that it will be adding more services progressively.

LifeSG will also feature a personalised dashboard where users can discover services or content that are relevant to them and access guides to assist them in job hunting or searching for a preschool.

Suggestions on this dashboard reflect the interests the user indicated after installing the app or updating the app from MOL.

SNDGO said the dashboard will be further improved in the future to provide an overview of key personal information such as one's CPF, housing and education details.

LifeSG will also eventually remind users about upcoming medical and school appointments, and prompt them to complete applications for things like birth registration, Baby Bonus and primary school registration.

The chief executive of GovTech Kok Ping Soon said: "We will continue to extend simpler access to digital services and personalised content to more citizens, and evaluate their needs and feedback to improve the app with more useful features."

Since its launch, MOL has been the one-stop app for parents to register the birth of their child and apply for the Baby Bonus and child library membership. Application for these three services is done through just one form.

Before this, birth registration was paper-based and done at hospitals or the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority building. Separate forms were also needed.

MOL, which has been downloaded more than 165,000 times, has managed to cut the time spent on such applications from 60 to 15 minutes and has enabled the registration of seven out of 10 newborns here.

A GovTech spokesman told ST that LifeSG and SingPass Mobile - the national authentication system that already offers access to digital services from more than 60 agencies - are meant to be complementary apps, which together make it easier for Singapore residents to "transact digitally in a secure and convenient manner".

He said that while SingPass Mobile allows quick access to services for residents who know what they want to do, LifeSG provides a personalised experience and helps users discover services and information that they might not even be aware of.

With LifeSG, said the spokesman, "users are also offered recommendations based on their user profiles and topics that they have expressed an interest in".

This article was first published in The Straits Times . Permission required for reproduction.

Govtech. PHOTO: The Straits Times