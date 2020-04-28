Mothers can donate to one another on SG Mummies United Facebook group

Mothers who are struggling during the circuit breaker period can now turn to SG Mummies United, a Facebook group for mothers in need.

Run by Mrs Dolores Au, 45, and Ms Gidania Wong, 35, the founders of the online magazine for mothers Mummyfique, allows members to post requests for donations of items they urgently need, or respond as a giver.

Since the initiative went live on April 9, it has attracted over 1,200 members.

Ms Wong told The New Paper: "Acquiring basic necessities could pose a real problem for these mothers and their families, especially the more vulnerable ones who might be waiting for government or charity funding."

Deliveries of donations are done through courier service, and SG Mummies United members are subsidised $4 for each delivery.

The subsidy comes from the group's administrators and donations from their friends.

Ms Nur Diyanah, 29, was working as a freelance art teacher when all her classes were suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She turned to the group so that she could get help to buy necessities and eczema cream for her seven-month-old son, who has skin and food allergies.

She received a $50 cash donation through PayNow and $50 worth of FairPrice vouchers from SG Mummies United, which helped tide her over this period.

She herself has contributed to other mothers by donating milk powder, sterilisers and vouchers for diapers and milk formula that her family is unable to use.

Another member, Ms Cassandra Tan, 37, has three children aged two to 13 and is currently nine months pregnant.

After she was retrenched last December, she began to work part-time as a Grab driver.

Ms Tan has received donations of diapers, milk powder and baby clothes through SG Mummies United, which she also shared with and delivered to other mums in need.

"Whatever I receive from others, I will pay it forward once I get back on my feet," she said.

Although the online group was started as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mrs Au said they intend for it to be a more long-term arrangement even after the health crisis is over.

"As long as we continue to fulfil the group's mission of making a positive difference in the lives of mums in need, we will continue running this group voluntarily," she said.

