Motorola teases Sept 2020 smartphone launch

It seems like Motorola is almost ready to announce the successor to the 2019 Android-based Razr flip phone .

The Verge reported that Motorola sent out teasers for a Sept 9, 2020 event, inviting its guests to save the date. The invite also promised that the event would "flip the smartphone experience once again", which is a strong hint that Motorola will be launching a phone on that day.

Earlier in May 2020, one Motorola executive hinted at a September launch.

Earlier leaks also described the possible specs of the 2020 version of Motorola Razr, likely carrying a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC with 5G compatibility Likely, this year's Razr will also prioritise the US market too, if the 2019 version was any clue.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.