Mould-breaking Pokemon Legends: Arceus gets anime series in summer 2022

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is arguably the Pokémon game that best brings the world of pocket monsters to life thus far. Players run around the world finding Pokémons in a manner similar to action RPGs, which makes the game world feel more vast and immersive.

It is tempting to imagine what a Pokémon anime set in the game’s Sinnoh region would be like. The idyllic landscape of the world coupled with the more organic way trainers build a relationship with Pokémons hint at the narrative potential that’s different from the tried and true formula of both the game and the anime.

Thus, it’s not entirely a surprise that Pokémon Legends: Arceus is being adapted into a web anime. While information surrounding the project is scarce, according to the announcement, the show is scheduled to be released in early summer 2022. The series will be produced by WIT Studio, which also worked on the acclaimed series, Attack on Titan.

Currently, as far as visuals go, there’s only one teaser image for the series available. It shows a trainer in a snowy forest looking back, and the shadow of a Hisuian Zorua is cast on the snow. The image is rather evocative and hints at a potential atmospheric direction for the show.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.