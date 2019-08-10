Ms. Marvel added to Square Enix's Avengers game

Ms. Marvel will join the likes of Thor, Black Widow, Hulk and Iron Man as the sixth playable character in Marvel's Avengers game.

Kamala Khan, Marvel’s first Muslim superhero, has been announced for the hotly-anticipated title — and she will be one of the main protagonists.

"Kamala is exposed to the mysterious Terrigen Mist, and finds herself developing extraordinary polymorphic powers, which she subsequently hides for years,” a press release states.

"Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, Kamala uncovers a shocking conspiracy and embarks on a quest to reassemble the heroes she believes in and to become the hero she was destined to be."

Shaun Escayg, creative director and writer at Crystal Dynamic, commented that Khan is the perfect character for the game’s story, and will provide a fresh, hopeful perspective to the gameplay experience.

“Kamala Khan is one of the unique characters that makes our game stand apart from any Avengers story experienced before,” he added.

Marvel is heavily involved with the game.