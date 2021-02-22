Must-have gadgets of the month - February 2021

As we move towards the end of February, we wanted to highlight several gadgets that have personally helped us along the way, and we think would be great add-ons to your collection of geeky gadgets as well!

1. Blue Yeti X

PHOTO: Bluemic.com

The first recommendation goes to the Blue Yeti X, a quality USB broadcast microphone that creates clear and crisp audio for your audiences. So far this is our favourite microphone in the office and we’ve yet to find any contender.

2. Elgato Game Capture 4K60 S+

PHOTO: Elgato

Next up, a dedicated capture device that will take your broadcasting to the next level. The Elgato 4K60 S+ will provide you with the best video footage whether you’re recording or streaming.

3. Huawei AX3 Wifi 6 router

PHOTO: Huawei

A swift network speed is all one asks these days for in his home. The Huawei AX3 Wifi 6 Router guarantees you a network speed of up to 3,000Mbps on the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard so you no longer need to worry about slow download speeds or poor connections.

4. Baseus GAN 2 Pro 65W quick charger

PHOTO: Baseus.com

Baseus is a Chinese tech brand that has a wide array of gadgets from phone casings, to power banks and adapters. And what they pride on is functionality and affordability. The Baseus GAN 2 Pro Quick Charger is a small gadget with great output.

5. Xiaomi Mi watch lite

PHOTO: Xiaomi

Up next is a smartwatch that doesn’t take a toll on your wallet. With in-built GPS and other useful features perfect for the sporty, the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite is an extremely affordable smartwatch that you can show up with to your next fitness class.

6. BenQ ScreenBar Plus

PHOTO: BenQ

If you need a bright set-up but ain’t looking to give up your table space, the BenQ ScreenBar Plus is your go-to for a quality workspace experience.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.