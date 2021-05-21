My Hero Academia launches mobile game

My Hero Academia has been a fan favourite with its fighting scenes, friendship, and different unique quirks. Moreover, with the renewal of the fifth season, the hype is not dying anytime soon.

With such a big fanbase supporting the anime, it is naturally a good opportunity to push out themed products, specifically a mobile game collaboration.

Sony Pictures Television Games and Funimationhave recently launched the My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero mobile game that is based on the My Hero Academia franchise.

The game is both available on iOS and Android in countries such as North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Scandinavian countries.

Set in an open-world action RPG, players will have to build their own team rosters with Class 1-A students, pro-heroes, and villains to use in story mode, PVP, and co-op mode. The game is free to play, however, it does include in-app purchases.

Additionally, the franchise is also inspiring the My Hero Academia Ultra Impact mobile game.

This game is set to showcase the different hero quirks in a bursting battle and is set to release this year on the App Store and Google Play Store. Just like the My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero, the app is free for download but will include in-app purchases.

And If you’re still looking to find more My Hero Academia games, maybe a Monopoly board game would suffice.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.