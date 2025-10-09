Myanmar Electronic Gaming Association and international partners to create first International Esports Hub in Yangon, Myanmar

The Myanmar Electronic Gaming Association has kicked off a new exciting project, the first International Esports Hub in Yangon.

The Myanmar Electronic Gaming Association, along with project stakeholders, has formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at establishing a new landmark for the esports industry in Yangon on Sept 26, positioning Yangon as an international esports, food and entertainment capital.

This landmark project aims to showcase the vibrant esports culture and community of Yangon while attracting domestic and international visitors. The project comprises two phases, where Yangon's largest Esports Experience Centre and Yangon's first International Esports Hub will be launched in January 2026 and late 2026 respectively.

Key features of Yangon's first International Esports Hub

Phase 1: Yangon's largest Esports Experience Centre

The Esports Experience Centre is set to become the largest facility of its type in Myanmar upon its inauguration. Spanning 1,200 sqm, the centre will include:

Retail showcase areas for esports equipment, prosumer products and SLV equipment

Flexible events space for tournaments, product launches, community showcases, corporate events and more

LAN gaming zone

Esports cafe

Pro team training rooms and livestreaming facilities

The Experience Centre is supported by Greenwillow Creative Ventures and Esports Entertainment Asia, and will host the inaugural Asia Esports Summit, Asia Esports Festival and Asia Esports Festival Online in 2026.

In addition to esports events, the SLV Symposium will introduce a diversity of esports ecosystems to Yangon, bringing together Southeast Asia's leading audio, lighting, and visual technology products along with professional training programmes. This annual event features a mega sale of esports equipment, prosumer gear, and SLV equipment to bolster Myanmar's expanding esports and digital industry.

Phase 2: Yangon's iconic International Esports Hub

The International Esports Hub, a development spanning 10 acres, is intended to establish itself as Myanmar's premier one-stop integrated esports and entertainment destination.

Key features will include:

International co-working space and esports hotel

3,000-4,000 capacity multi-purpose black box event hall

8,000-capacity multi-purpose outdoor events ground

Expanded esports experience centre

New media lab for all-inclusive production and professional recording facilities

International food street, retail, and lifestyle spaces

Professional esports team training facilities

Sports and recreation centre

This hub will be a future-ready, multi-functional facility that integrates esports, entertainment, youth development, education, sports and international collaboration. The Myanmar Electronic Gaming Association also aims to cultivate the next generation of esports talent in Myanmar, through youth athlete selection, training in streaming, casting, and technical roles, and active engagement with global partners. The International Esports Hub is expected to consolidate Yangon's position as a preferred destination for international esports events and a gathering place for a vibrant lifestyle community.

Kyaw Moe Tun, Chairman of Myanmar Electronic Gaming Association, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "This MoU marks a new chapter in our dedication to elevate esports to new heights. The International Esports Hub will be a catalyst for innovation, talent development, and international collaboration."

Nicholas Tan, Director of Peak Capital Ventures highlighted the strategic goal: "The partnership embodies a shared vision to leverage advanced technology, foster sustainable growth, and set exemplary standards within the global esports sector."

Theodore Chuang, Executive Director of Greenwillow Group, said: "The future International Esports Hub will not only create a new space, but will also become a carrier of diverse community culture and enhance Yangon's status as an esports hub."

"The park will be a multi-functional hub that caters to diverse interests, providing a platform for a wide range of events throughout the year," Johnny Ong, Co-chairman of Esports Entertainment Asia Pte Ltd, added.

This article is brought to you by Greenwillow Group.