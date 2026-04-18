MyFirst Camera Insta Lux brings dye-sub photo printing to kids' cameras

MyFirst has launched the Camera Insta Lux in Singapore, which appears to be the first kids' camera to use dye-sublimation photo printing.

Here's the thing about children's tech. It's not that children grow older (well, they do), but many products seem built in ways that make obsolescence inevitable. It's a feature, not a bug — think cheap construction, gimmick-focused to keep their attention for as long as they are willing to bestow it, and disposable output. They are largely devices that might as well have an expiry date stamped on the box.

The Insta Lux is built on a different premise entirely: that a camera for kids doesn't have to be disposable once the novelty wears off.

The Insta Lux's actual proposition

At first glance, the Insta Lux looks like a kids' camera emoji that's come to life. The dimensions of 123.5 x 87 x 47.5mm give it a FujiFilm X100VI-like compact camera feel at almost half the weight (310g).

The camera packs a 5MP rear lens and a 5MP selfie lens, both feeding into a 2.8-inch IPS colour screen so your child can preview shots before committing to paper, while supporting up to 64GB of storage via microSD so that it can hold plenty of photos.

It features Smart Exposure, which handles tricky lighting automatically. The last thing any camera needs is a frustrated kid blaming the device for blurry photos in low light. That's more for adult photographers who need an excuse to upgrade their camera.

There are also creative filters and frames for personalisation, because every kid wants to feel like they're doing more than just pointing and shooting.

On first impression, the specs seem pedestrian. The good news is the headline feature is on the other end of the camera. Most instant cameras for kids — especially the cheap ones — use thermal printing. It works, sort of. Quick output, low cost, but the prints feel like plastic-backed receipts that curl up in a drawer within a week.

The Insta Lux uses dye-sublimation printing, which photographers also use for portable prints. The process transfers colour onto photo paper in multiple layers, then finishes with a protective coating. The result is a print that's waterproof, fingerprint-resistant, and capable of remaining vibrant for decades.

In other words, the Insta Lux goes beyond instant gratification or throwaway fun, and is actually about giving kids the means to create permanent, physical memories they can look back on years later and feel a genuine connection to — stuff that is actually worth sticking in a scrapbook and keeping for posterity and future wedding montages.

The Insta Lux camera also pairs with the myFirst Circle app via Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), letting you print photos directly from a smartphone gallery, meaning it's not limited to whatever a child happens to shoot. So grandparents and parents can use this as well.

What it is not

At the same time, this highlights what the Insta Lux is not: a do-it-all kids' camera that also produces prints. A 5MP sensor is puny if you are concerned about delivering large prints, but for small screens and conventional photo prints, it's plenty. It also explains why the Insta Lux doesn't do video at all — it's simply not interested.

It is probably the right call because it keeps the interface simple, keeps the battery life sensible (a quoted five hours, with 2.5 hours of charging via USB-C), and keeps the focus on what the device actually does: create printable photos.

With a retail price of $239 and a refill cost of $19.90 for two cartridges or 20 prints (roughly $1 per print), the Insta Lux is not a cheap children's camera either. In fact, the film prices are remarkably similar to Fujifilm Instax prices, while the camera is more expensive than a Fujifilm Instax Mini 12. However, the Insta Lux's digital component makes it far more forgiving — kids can retake photos until they are satisfied before printing, whereas an Instax costs roughly a dollar per "oops".

Why this isn't another throwaway kids' toy

With the Insta Lux, myFirst appears to be pushing against the usual disposable logic of children's gadgets. You're not paying for "more toy"; you're essentially buying your children their first kid-friendly Polaroid/Instax camera. It only looks expensive if you assume it's fighting in the same weight class as the typical novelty offerings.

myFirst is betting that kids today might actually prefer to own something that produces keepsakes rather than recycling-bin fodder. In a category where novelty often has a short shelf life, the Insta Lux is more interesting for its attempt to leave something behind that lasts a lifetime.

Priced at $239 ($219 for Popular members), the myFirst Camera Insta Lux comes in two colours, Cotton Candy Mix and Grey. It is available now at myFirst Digital Store (myfirst.tech), myFirst Suntec Experience Store, and Popular Bookstores across Singapore. Refill Film is priced at $19.90 for two cartridges or 20 prints ($17.90 for Popular members).

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This article was first published in Potions.sg.