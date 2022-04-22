MyRepublic Achievement Unlocked gaming festival returns April 25

Fancy yourself a bit of a gamer?

Do you get a buzz seeing those achievement unlocked notifications every time they pop up on screen? Then MyRepublic GAMER’s Achievement Unlocked esports festival might just be the ticket for you.

MyRepublic’s esports festival returns for its third season from April 25 to June 26, 2022, after a two-year absence and features weekly and seasonal challenges for a new lineup of the most talked-about games in town.

The games under the spotlight this season are:

Elden Ring (PS4/PS5, Xbox Series X/Series S/One, Windows PC)

Valorant (Windows PC)

Genshin Impact (PS4/PS5, Android, iOS, and Windows PC)

Stardew Valley (PS4/PS5, Xbox Series X/Series S/One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, Windows PC, Mac, Linux).

The challenges are open to all and you can participate in these challenges in the comfort of your own home.

Season 3 features two achievement categories: 20 Season Achievements and 24 Weekly Achievements. As the name suggests, 20 Season Achievements require gamers to complete 20 achievements during the season window to qualify for the prizes. Each game features five achievement challenges to complete.

24 Weekly Achievements is a series of time-sensitive weekly achievements. Each game will feature three Weekly Achievements for two weeks before moving on to the next game, and participants are required to meet the targets within their respective weekly windows.

Unfortunately, details of the challenges are scarce and will only be revealed on April 25 presumably to keep things fair. That’s because it’s a race to be the first to unlock these achievements, which will bag you prizes worth over $3,000 consisting of goodies like Elden Ring Collector’s Edition, branded gaming peripherals, and Grab vouchers.

This article was first published in Potion.sg.