MyRepublic adds eSIMs to its stable of customer offerings for Singapore customers

Connection times for new MyRepublic customers could be cut down to minutes if they have eSIM compatible devices thanks to the launch of MyRepublic’s eSIM service.

For the moment, this eSIM service only covers smartphones and not wearables like the Apple Watch, though this may come in time.

Signing up to a MyRepublic number is also completely digital with new customers no longer needing to make their way down to a physical store or wait for their SIM cards to be delivered in order to activate their mobile plans as they no longer require a physical SIM.

PHOTO: MyRepublic

The eSIM technology will also allow customers who own more than two mobile service subscriptions to enjoy the convenience of digitally combining all their lines on a single device without having to fiddle with multiple SIM cards. According to MyRepublic, the advantage here is that users can use multiple SIMs from multiple providers on a single device and simplify management.

Pricing and availability

MyRepublic eSIM Price Plans.

PHOTO: MyRepublic

There are three steps to sign up for the eSIM:

Select the eSIM option when signing up for a MyRepublic mobile data plan

Once the order is confirmed, a unique activation code will be sent via email

Scan the unique activation code to activate the eSIM

MyRepublic becomes the latest telco to offer eSIM services to customers in Singapore. Some of the others include Singtel, StarHub, M1, and Circles.Life.

MyRepublic’s eSIM service is available for all new sign-ups on their no-contract mobile data plans.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.