MyRepublic launches Power mobile plan, offering up to 50GB of data for first 3 months

MyRepublic launches its latest Power mobile plan that offers up to 50GB of data for the first three months.
This is exclusive to new sign-ups and port-ins only from now till the end of the year, i.e., 31st December 2019.
The new Power plan costs $24 per month and regular subscribers will enjoy the following:-
- 20GB of mobile data
- 100 minutes of talk time
- 100 text messages
- Incoming calls are free.
Once the 20GB data capacity is depleted, the subscriber will have no access to mobile data until he increases the monthly limit with a one-time add-on or opt for a recurring data capacity top-up service.
MyRepublic still offers one of the most economical plans for unlimited data with its Unlimited mobile service that costs $48 per month, or $38 per month for MyRepublic broadband customers.
For folks who aren't MyRepublic mobile customers and are shopping around for a new SIM-only, no contract plan, they may consider signing up for the Power plan here.
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.