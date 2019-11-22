MyRepublic launches Power mobile plan, offering up to 50GB of data for first 3 months

MyRepublic launches its latest Power mobile plan that offers up to 50GB of data for the first three months.

This is exclusive to new sign-ups and port-ins only from now till the end of the year, i.e., 31st December 2019.

PHOTO: MyRepublic via Hardware Zone

The new Power plan costs $24 per month and regular subscribers will enjoy the following:-

20GB of mobile data

100 minutes of talk time

100 text messages

Incoming calls are free.

Once the 20GB data capacity is depleted, the subscriber will have no access to mobile data until he increases the monthly limit with a one-time add-on or opt for a recurring data capacity top-up service.

MyRepublic still offers one of the most economical plans for unlimited data with its Unlimited mobile service that costs $48 per month, or $38 per month for MyRepublic broadband customers.

For folks who aren't MyRepublic mobile customers and are shopping around for a new SIM-only, no contract plan, they may consider signing up for the Power plan here.

Do check out our SIM-only, no-contract plan comparison article or head over to our forum thread on this topic that's always buzzing with members' inputs.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.