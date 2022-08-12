NBA 2K23's Michael Jordan Challenge relives His Airness' greatest moments

With NBA 2K23 fast approaching its launch date of Sept 8, fans have more than just gameplay innovations and improvements to look forward to.

In a sneak peek ahead of time, we are also excited to reveal that The Jordan Challenge will be making its return in NBA 2K23, over a decade since it was pioneered in NBA 2K11.

For the many modern basketball fans who have not had the pleasure of watching Michael Jordan in action, this is the definitive way to relive the impact the legend has made on the game.

With an immersive narrative experience lying in wait, the retelling of Jordan's career will be in your hands.

Highlights

Consisting of 15 unique game experiences from his humble beginnings at the University of North Carolina up to the final shot of his Chicago Bulls career, it is not just the gameplay you are used to, but also the look, feel, and sound of those iconic eras.

How Visual Concepts is achieving this is using the following:

An intricately designed video filter system that aims to re-create the television experience of the 1980s and 1990s, with each decade getting its own unique viewing experience.

Era-specific broadcast elements that truly capture the technology at the time of each played game.

A broadcast experience that dives deep into the mood and setting of every game to truly deliver a world-class experience. Joining the commentary team for the Jordan Challenge in NBA 2K23 will be the legendary coach and analyst Mike Fratello, aka The Czar.

In order to capture and re-create that chill-inducing moment, the team captured a full PA announcer set from Ray Clay to include as the official Bulls PA announcer during those 90s games when he was broadcasting on television sets around the entire world. No 90s Bulls starting lineup experience would be complete without Sirius by the Alan Parsons Project playing through the in-stadium speakers as well.

Each of the 15 Jordan Challenge games features a pre-game interview with a luminary that was a part of what made each and every game special. During your experience, you will be regaled by the likes of Marv Albert (courtside commentator for The Shrug game), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (opponent in the 1988 All-Star game in Chicago), Dennis Rodman (opponent in the Bad Boys game), Phil Jackson (head coach in The Last Dance game), and many more.

Each of the 15 challenges offers three goals for you to hit. Completing a goal earns you a Star. Collect 40 Stars and you will unlock unique rewards for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER mode.

PHOTO: NBA 2K23

Here is the full list of the 15 challenges that await:

1982 National Championship: University of North Carolina vs. Georgetown

1984 Team USA Basketball Scrimmage

1986 Eastern Conference First Round, Game Two

1988 NBA All-Star Game

1989 Eastern Conference First Round, Game Five

1990 Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls

1990 Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers

1990 Eastern Conference Finals, Game Three

1991 NBA Finals, Game Five

1992 NBA Finals, Game One

1995 Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks

1996 NBA Finals, Game Six

1997 NBA Finals, Game Five

1997 Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers

1998 NBA Finals, Game Six

Gameplay Authenticity in The Jordan Challenge for NBA 2K23

PHOTO: NBA 2K23

Having seen some monumental changes over the last 40 years, the game of basketball is almost unrecognisable in its current form compared to the era of Jordan.

Instead of just sticking the modern gameplay in the guise of yesteryear, the development team went the extra mile.

This means slower gameplay, with a heavier focus on both the post and the mid-range game. Even the transition game is tweaked, with higher lanes and more players cutting to the basket when there's a numbers advantage.

For those looking to stretch their strategic muscles in The Jordan Challenge on NBA 2K23, plays from some of the greatest minds in NBA history can be yours to use.

On the defensive end, the matchup logic has been rewritten so that when Jordan plays against Dominique Wilkins, they'll match up and try to outscore each other in the Shootout challenge.

In other games, you'll see more complex cross matches. When you play as Jordan against the Cavaliers, Winston Bennet guards Jordan, Jordan takes Craig Ehlo, Ehlo guards Scottie Pippen, and Pippen guards Bennet.

If you are able to score well at a high enough efficiency, Ehlo will eventually take over defensive responsibilities for Jordan.

PHOTO: NBA 2K23

The game is also more physical, so expect plenty of hand-checking and body-ups that change how you play one-on-one. If you are hoping for the Pistons to work their defensive nous on Jordan, you wouldn't want to miss it.

And overall, the many greats will have their signature shots, layups, and dunk packages upgraded and improved, all lovingly recreated in NBA 2K23.

The Jordan Challenge will be available on all versions of NBA 2K23, and the game will be launching Sept 8, 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.