Netflix and CD Projekt Red are partnering up for a Witcher convention in July

Two Geralts in one day? Sign me up.

Netflix has announced Witchercon, a brand-new event focusing on The Witcher jointly hosted by CD Projekt Red and the streaming service on July 9. Of course, CD Projekt Red are best-known as the developers of their critically acclaimed The Witcher game trilogy starring Geralt of Rivia.

According to Netflix, the event will feature:

A variety of entertaining and interactive panels spotlighting the people who brought The Witcher to life in-game and on-screen.

Breaking news, exclusive behind the scenes and never-before-seen reveals from across The Witcher franchise.

Intimate looks into the creativity and production behind CD PROJEKT RED’s games, including the upcoming mobile game The Witcher: Monster Slayer, comic books and fan gear, AND Netflix’s live action series The Witcher plus merchandise, as well as the anime film Nightmare of the Wolf.

Expert explorations into the lore, legends, monsters and origins of the Continent.

The website states that no new Witcher games will be revealed, so don’t expect any announcements on that level from CD Projekt Red. Rather, we could get a look at The Witcher 3’s upcoming next-gen port or updates from their Gwent mobile game.

In contrast, Netflix has a lot more to potentially show at WitcherCon.

The streaming service is hard at work on a six-episode prequel to The Witcher titled Blood Origin, alongside an anime film called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf produced by Studio Mir.

Of course, a second season of The Witcher is also forthcoming, so we could see loads of casting news, story details and teasers slip out for these projects during the event.

WitcherCon will stream on Twitch and YouTube on July 9 at 7pm CEST (1am, 10 July Singapore time) with a second stream on 10 July at 3am CEST (9AM, 10 July). The event's website is now live, and Netflix promises a full schedule is on its way soon.