Netflix could be declared haram in Indonesia

PHOTO: Reuters
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
Netflix, home of wholesome content such as Rilakkuma and Kaoru, The Dragon Prince and The Worst Witch, might soon be proclaimed by the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) to be haram i.e. forbidden and sinful by Islamic law. 

As Indonesia’s top Muslim clerical body, MUI operates to recognise, protect and promote the country’s majority faith. But knowing its tendency to issue fatwas (non-binding rulings on a point of Islamic law) left and right, Netflix might not need to worry that much. 

Tempo.co reported that the council’s fatwa commission chairman stands ready to issue an edict to declare Netflix as haram on grounds that the popular streaming service shows indecent content not in line with Indonesia’s religious norms. 

Chairman Hasanuddin suggested that the government should shutter services such as Netflix to protect the public from immoral shows. 

Morality is subjective, really, but Netflix — as with other streaming services and channels — hosts a number of steamy explicit flicks that definitely do not vibe with conservative, religious devotees. Not to mention the drug-related shows like Narcos and Breaking Bad, which have been accused of glamorising crime lords

“If there are people objecting to Netflix’s services and demanding fatwa, MUI will immediately review and make a decision in the edict plenary meeting,” Tempo.co quoted Hasanudin. “That will not take a long time.”

Thing is, MUI has yet to receive actual complaints about inappropriate content on Netflix, so the council can’t really act on the decision to issue a fatwa. Not that it really matters too, considering that Indonesia’s state-owned telecommunications group Telkom has blocked access to Netflix since 2016. The internet service provider has insisted that Netflix are yet to fully comply with Indonesian regulations regarding media content. 

As for MUI’s issuance of fatwas, an entire streaming service being declared haram wouldn’t be the weirdest thing that’s been done. The council has issued edicts against a national health insurance programme, a dangdut performer’s outfits, and even popular video game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

They did declare actual devious things such as poaching, illegal wildlife trade and forest-burning to be haram though, so there’s that. 

ilyas@asiaone.com

