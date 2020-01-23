Netflix could be declared haram in Indonesia

Netflix, home of wholesome content such as Rilakkuma and Kaoru, The Dragon Prince and The Worst Witch, might soon be proclaimed by the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) to be haram i.e. forbidden and sinful by Islamic law.

As Indonesia’s top Muslim clerical body, MUI operates to recognise, protect and promote the country’s majority faith. But knowing its tendency to issue fatwas (non-binding rulings on a point of Islamic law) left and right, Netflix might not need to worry that much.

Tempo.co reported that the council’s fatwa commission chairman stands ready to issue an edict to declare Netflix as haram on grounds that the popular streaming service shows indecent content not in line with Indonesia’s religious norms.

Chairman Hasanuddin suggested that the government should shutter services such as Netflix to protect the public from immoral shows.

Morality is subjective, really, but Netflix — as with other streaming services and channels — hosts a number of steamy explicit flicks that definitely do not vibe with conservative, religious devotees. Not to mention the drug-related shows like Narcos and Breaking Bad, which have been accused of glamorising crime lords.

“If there are people objecting to Netflix’s services and demanding fatwa, MUI will immediately review and make a decision in the edict plenary meeting,” Tempo.co quoted Hasanudin. “That will not take a long time.”