Netflix could be working with Sony for its gaming service

Netflix's rumoured gaming service could be a partnership with Sony.

According to a report by VideoGamesChronicle (VGC), a data miner discovered images of Sony PlayStation products in the Netflix iOS app's code.

Apparently, Netflix's gaming service has a code name "Shark" and has a symbol of a shark fin. In addition, the data miner uncovered a render of the PlayStation 5's DualSense Controllers, the cover art of the PlayStation-exclusive game Ghost of Tsushima, and a N Game logo.

Netflix already has a multi-year license agreement with Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) to obtain first pay window rights to SPE titles after their theatrical and home entertainment windows. Therefore, it is not impossible to see both companies working together on a game streaming service.

Bloomberg recently reported that Netflix hired former EA and Facebook executive Mike Verdu as vice president of game development. The gaming service is expected to launch sometime next year.