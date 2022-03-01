Netflix dazzles with parkour-inspired anime Bubble, from original Attack on Titan studio

Netflix has announced a new original anime feature film on the way and it features A-list talent and creators across the industry. Titled Bubble, the anime centers a boy and girl who are pulled to each other whilst parkouring on anti-gravity bubbles.

The story is set in Tokyo, after bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down upon the world. Cut off from the outside world, Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families, acting as a battlefield for parkour team battles as they leap from building to building.

Hibiki, a young ace known for his dangerous playstyle, makes a reckless move one day and plummets into the gravity-bending sea. His life is saved by Uta, a girl with mysterious powers who appears suddenly. The pair then hear a unique sound audible only to them. Why did Uta appear before Hibiki? Their encounter leads to a revelation that will change the world.

Bubble is directed by Tetsurô Araki, a longtime stalwart on the Attack on Titan series and movies. Death Note’s Takeshi Obata is in charge of character designs and Promare’s Hiroyuki Sawano handles music. Gen Urobuchi, the author and screenwriter behind the award-winning Puella Magi Madoka Magica, serves as screenwriter.

“I’ve been working on this project quietly for many years, but I’m happy to finally unveil it. I did what I’m best at to the best of my ability alongside many familiar faces. A lot of exciting pictures have surfaced,” said Araki.

Japanese actor Jun Shison will voice the main character Hibiki. He will be joined by Mamoru Miyano (Bungo Stray Dogs), Yuki Kaji (Attack on Titan), and Tasuku Hatanaka (SK8 the Infinity).

Bubble will debut on Netflix on April 28, 2022.

