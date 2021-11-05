Netflix Games launches on Android with no ads and no extra fees

Netflix is rolling out its videogame feature, Netflix Games.

Subscribers can play five mobile games: Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop).

Netflix says it will be building a library of games for any level of play and every kind of player. There is no ads, no additional fees, and no in-app purchases.

In addition, some mobile games are available offline so subscribers can access them even if the mobile or Wi-Fi connection is poor.

Netflix Games will be available on Android at launch, with iOS on the way. There is a dedicated games row and/or games tab on Android devices for easy access.

Every profile on a Netflix account will be able to access Netflix Games, which means you can game on multiple mobile devices on the same account.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.