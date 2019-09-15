Netflix may have accidentally let slip a release date for The Witcher

PHOTO: Instagram/henrycavill
Koh Wanzi
Hardware Zone

Netflix seems to have accidentally revealed the release date for The Witcher, its upcoming fantasy series starring Henry Cavill.

In since-deleted posts on Netflix Netherlands' Facebook and Twitter accounts, the company appeared to detail the release dates of 10 shows, including The Witcher. However, while we already know when many of the shows on the list are coming, Netflix has so far kept mum on when to expect the White Wolf.

If the posts are to be believed though - Redanian Intelligence managed to take a screenshot before they were deleted - The Witcher will arrive on 17 December.

You can check out the Facebook post below, which lists the number of "sleeps", or days, till each show's release.

The now deleted @NetflixNetherlands Facebook post. PHOTO: Redanian Intelligence

Since the posts have now been taken down, we can't be sure if they were removed because of erroneous information or simply because Netflix wasn't ready to share that information yet.

Either way, we'll just have to sit tight and wait for an official announcement.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

