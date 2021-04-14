Netflix preps live-action Gundam film with Kong: Skull Island director

Gundam is jumping back on the live-action scene once again and this time with big names attached to bring it to life.

This is not the first live-action feature of the mecha anime series. One was released back in 2000 under the title, G-Saviour and was produced by a Canadian company, Polestar Entertainment. However, with an IMDb rating of 3.9, it’s like it never happened at all.

Grab your Mobile suits! Jordan Vogt-Roberts has been set to direct and produce Legendary’s first-ever live-action feature film version of Sunrise’s GUNDAM for Netflix. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 12, 2021

Just recently, Netflix announced the production of a new live-action film of the popular series. With big names such as Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island, The Walking Dead: World Beyond) directingand Brian K. Vaughan (Saga, Y: The Last Man) as the writer and executive producer.

Working on the project is Legendary Pictures who we are familiar with big robots and kaijus via Pacific Rim and Godzilla vs. Kong will partner alongside Sunrise.

Although the streaming platform has yet to release further details about the film, with such a nearly perfect blend of the subject, studio, and director, the adaptation is one that fans can look forward to seeing.

The first Gundam series, Mobile Suit Gundam, was first created by Yoshiyuki Tomino and was released back in 1979. Since then, Sunrise have released numerous spinoffs and merchandise due to the popularity it had gained globally.