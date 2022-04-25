Netflix signals possible account sharing crackdown as it illustrates rollout process

Amid a loss in subscribers and the cancellation of animation projects, Netflix is hinting that they have plans to crack down on password/account sharing sooner than later.

For anyone who has subscribed to a password manager or online services might find the process familiar. Having already trialed the feature in Peru, Coasta Rica and Chile in 2022, Netflix will charge additional users within existing Standard and Premium plans to add profiles.

Prices vary across each market, with the cost being approximately US$2.14 (S$2.94) per month in Peru, US$2.99 in Costa Rica, and US$2.93 in Chile.

If this feature eventually rolls out, Netflix will allow users to transfer their personalised profile information to a new account or a sub-account. Doing so, allows user to keep their recommendations as each user pays for a 'seat' on a master account.

Honestly, if entertainment prices are going up amid inflation, the more likely option consumers are going to take would be to drop the service entirely and probably turn to piracy.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter/Netflix

It's not quite the value that Netflix trumpeted all those years ago in a bid to acquire eyeballs and mindshare.

As it stands, Netflix already costs US$186 for a yearly sub with HBO Max coming in close at US$150. The best value at the moment? Apple TV+ at US$50 or Amazon Prime if you love to shop on that platform.

At the most recent earnings call, it's clear what's Netflix's near term focus at the moment —

"If you've got a sister, let's say, that's living in a different city, you want to share Netflix with her, that's great. We're not trying to shut down that sharing, but we're going to ask you to pay a bit more to be able to share with her and so that she gets the benefit and the value of the service, but we also get the revenue associated with that viewing," said Netflix Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters.

Depending on what consumers and Netflix views as 'value' will be seen in due time.

