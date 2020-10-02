Netflix will finally let you turn off its annoying autoplay feature

You load up Netflix on the web, and suddenly the blaring sound of the latest trailer is screeching in your ears.

I think we can all agree that Netflix's autoplay feature is more than a little annoying, and users have been clamouring for years for a way to disable autoplay functionality.

As it turns out, Netflix has finally listened, and it has updated its Help Center to show you how to turn off autoplay previews.

Just head to your profile, look under Account, and then click Playback settings.

Uncheck the option for "Autoplay previews whilst browsing on all devices", and you should be good to go.

Separately, there's also an option disable autoplay for the next episode.

Netflix says there may be a delay before the setting takes effect, but you can force the update by switching to another profile and then switching back.

Both autoplay features have attracted no small amount of ire from both subscribers and creators.

Rian Johnson, who directed Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the excellent Knives Out, even hilariously tweeted that his current favourite console game is "navigating Netflix without triggering autoplay promos".

