Netflix will finally let you turn off its annoying autoplay feature

PHOTO: Unsplash
Koh Wanzi
Hardware Zone

You load up Netflix on the web, and suddenly the blaring sound of the latest trailer is screeching in your ears.

I think we can all agree that Netflix's autoplay feature is more than a little annoying, and users have been clamouring for years for a way to disable autoplay functionality.

As it turns out, Netflix has finally listened, and it has updated its Help Center to show you how to turn off autoplay previews.

Just head to your profile, look under Account, and then click Playback settings.

Uncheck the option for "Autoplay previews whilst browsing on all devices", and you should be good to go.

Separately, there's also an option disable autoplay for the next episode.

Netflix says there may be a delay before the setting takes effect, but you can force the update by switching to another profile and then switching back.

Both autoplay features have attracted no small amount of ire from both subscribers and creators.

Rian Johnson, who directed Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the excellent Knives Out, even hilariously tweeted that his current favourite console game is "navigating Netflix without triggering autoplay promos".

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Netflix movies Digital Internet Streaming - Music/Video/Content

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Discipline, processes will be strengthened after MOH press release leak, says Chan Chun Sing
Coronavirus: Discipline, processes will be strengthened after MOH press release leak, says Chan Chun Sing
Li Wenliang: Chinese academics call for justice for coronavirus whistle-blower
Li Wenliang: Chinese academics call for justice for coronavirus whistle-blower
Coronavirus: Cabbies and private hire drivers ramp up precautionary measures
Coronavirus: Cabbies and private hire drivers ramp up precautionary measures
Climate, immunity, incompetence? Indonesia&#039;s zero recorded coronavirus cases raise questions
Climate, immunity, incompetence? Indonesia's zero recorded coronavirus cases raise questions
Pirates attack two ships within an hour in Singapore Strait on Sunday morning
Pirates attack two ships within an hour in Singapore Strait on Sunday morning
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Coronavirus: 9 members of Hong Kong family feared infected after sharing hotpot meal
Coronavirus: 9 members of Hong Kong family feared infected after sharing hotpot meal
Half-naked man found dead at foot of Punggol block after being confined in room by another man
Half-naked man found dead at foot of Punggol block after being confined in room by another man
Gossip mill: Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan but unaware netizens criticise him - and other entertainment news this week
Actor Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan, unaware netizens criticised him for not doing anything
Coronavirus: Singapore confirms 3 more coronavirus cases including 71-year-old grandfather
Coronavirus: Singapore confirms 3 more coronavirus cases including 71-year-old grandfather
Doctor allegedly molested woman multiple times at Mount Elizabeth Hospital
Doctor allegedly molested woman multiple times at Mount Elizabeth Hospital
8 things you need to do after sex to avoid falling ill
8 things you need to do after sex to avoid falling ill

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

7 messages a man should never send after being married
7 messages a man should never send after being married
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Thai milk tea &#039;tarik&#039; draws long queues at Singapore&#039;s Chatuchak Night Market
Visitors to Chatuchak Night Market to be screened after Singapore goes on Orange alert
3 Singaporean women share their worst first-date stories
My worst first date: 'He assumed I didn't want to pay'

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for &#039;mixing around with young girls&#039;
Suhaimi Yusof, 50, says zumba got him teased for 'mixing around with young girls'
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup

SERVICES