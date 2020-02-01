Netizens call out BuzzFeed for picking wrong footages in Singapore travel tips video

Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
Travel guide videos about Singapore are a dime a dozen (thanks Crazy Rich Asians), so it takes a little something extra to get our attention. 

For BuzzFeed’s Bring Me travel tips series, all it needed to do to garner Singaporeans' awareness and annoyance was a few glaring mistakes. 

To be fair, “10 Ways You’re Traveling to Singapore Wrong” was hosted by two individuals who grew up in Singapore, so the little factoids recounted on camera are pretty sound. The errors made should probably be attributed to the video’s editor, who picked the wrong stock footages from Getty Images to illustrate what the hosts were talking about. 

Plus, a couple of inaccurate declarations in the overlaid text. 

The most glaring mistake would be when hosts Kenneth and Devy spoke about Jewel Changi Airport and the world’s largest indoor waterfall that resides in the shopping complex. Alas, the clip used instead was the waterfall at Cloud Forest at Gardens By The Bay. 

A few more errors we found (but won’t dwell so much on):

What the heck's GSC (Sin tax)? PHOTO: YouTube screengrab
  • We don’t have a “Goods and Service Charge (Sin tax)”, but we do have Goods and Services Tax. 
  • It’s not “Singapore International Airport”; it’s just Changi Airport or Singapore Changi Airport if you want to be formal. 
  • Hawker centre drink stalls definitely do not have young hip baristas manning the counters as depicted in the stock footage.
  • Coffee with no sugar and milk is known as kopi o kosong, not just kopi kosong like what Kenneth mentioned.
  • It’s spelt “kosong”, not “cosong”.

Singaporeans were mostly cool with the video, but they couldn't help but issue some corrections in the comments section. 

PHOTO: YouTube screengrabs

ilyas@asiaone.com

