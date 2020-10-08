Netizens curious about MOM job openings that seek 'top secret' experience

A certain job description on the MyCareersFuture job portal has piqued the interest of netizens over the… advanced skills one would need to have to apply.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is currently looking for someone to fill the role of a Procurement Manager in its Corporate Planning and Management department. It’s essentially a job that entails assessing products, services and suppliers, as well as negotiating contracts and liaise with the vendors awarded with said contracts.

While the standard requirements such as relevant past experience, problem-solving expertise and strong customer service competency are par for the course, it’s the additional skills needed that had people wondering exactly what kind of job it is.

In particular, the post indicated that someone with a specific set of high-level skills would be a great match for the role. Someone who sounds like they’d be a prime candidate for a globe-trotting spy. Or Prince Harry, at least.

It gets even weirder when you realise that MOM seems to be looking for the same talents in national security, military command, intelligence and “top secret” for other open positions, including a human resource manager and a service quality and standards manager — both of which don’t really sound like jobs that require espionage.

AsiaOne has reached out to MOM regarding its top secret job listings on the portal.

