Netizens highly bemused by childish tongue-showing antics of Mercedes driver

An odd clip shared by the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page over the weekend left netizens bemused over the antics of a crabby Mercedes driver.

Here’s what apparently happened along Stevens Road, according to the dashcam footage from Nov 4.

The Mercedes driver signalled to switch to the right lane, but its close proximity prompted a honk by the car recording the incident. Infuriated by getting horned at, the Mercedes driver whipped open his door and made gestures at the motorist behind him — and if that wasn’t enough, the man stopped his car and got out.

In a display of misplaced machismo, the Mercedes driver — wearing what appears to be a Republic of Singapore Navy's Naval Diving Unit t-shirt — confronted the honking driver, no doubt trying to be as intimidating as possible.

Which, uh, failed after the Mercedes man performed a churlish gesture (apparently called a "vagface", according to Urban Dictionary) in response to getting captured on camera.

Scratch that — two cameras.

The childish behaviour (from a full-grown Mercedes-owning adult, no less) didn’t sit well with Singaporean netizens, who condemned the man for causing inconvenience to other road users.

The motorist recording the confrontation wasn’t let off the hook either, as folks accused him of not being gracious enough to give way to the other vehicle.

