Netizens laud 'kind angmo' who helped clean up incontinent elderly man in Geylang

Many cockles of the heart were warmed following a kind act that was caught on video and shared on Facebook last week.

Netizens have been heaping praise on a man who was seen helping an elderly man cross the road at Sims Avenue in Geylang. According to Facebook user Fei Cheong, the incident took place at 3am last Monday (Sept 28).

The caption on the Facebook post noted that the elderly man not only needed assistance to walk — he apparently needed help getting cleaned up too after dirtying his pants from incontinence.

Fortunately, help was on hand. Identified as Gavin McCloy, the samaritan bought disposable underwear and some wet wipes for the elderly man.

Speaking to Stomp, McCloy said he had been sipping on a honey lemon drink at the 25 Food Loft coffee shop when he saw an old man walking slowly and stumbling on the road. After going up to the man, McCloy noticed that he had dirtied himself and brought him over to the coffee shop.

Noting that the elderly man appeared to be “quite scared”, he got a few other men at the coffee shop to help clean him up.

”I am not sure what happened after that but I hope he gets some help and goes for a medical checkup,” McCloy said to Stomp.

Netizens liked that the samaritan had been an “ang moh”, the epithet used to describe Caucasians in Singapore.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

McCloy, a Scotsman who moved here in January 2020, credits his mother for instilling in him a respect for the elderly.

”After all, we will all get old one day.”

