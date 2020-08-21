Netizens poke fun at Marina Bay Sands replica being built at Bali tourist attraction

Inspired by card decks, Moshe Safdie designed the grand Marina Bay Sands resort, now globally renowned as a prominent part of the Singapore skyline with its three main towers and a long skypark perched on top.

Little would the legendary architect know that a cartoonish, amateur version of his work would pop up in the mountain lake resort area of Bedugul in Bali.

Not much else was initially known about the project, but yes, it would seem that a mini-replica of the luxurious integrated resort is being built as an installation, which is part of an upcoming recreation spot.

Pictures of the half-built replica popped up on the Canggu Info Facebook group, where the administrator joked that Marina Bay Sands has been moved to Bali.

PHOTOS: Facebbok/Canggu Info

As it turned out, the exhibit is part of a Bedugul’s newest tourist attraction called The Bloom Garden. Aside from children’s rides, restaurants and cafes, Nusa Bali reported that there’ll be spots for photography. And yes, the Marina Bay Sands replica is said to be one of its biggest highlights.

The development hasn’t exactly won a lot of praise, though. Both the Balinese people and Singaporeans expressed their confusion over the oddly-proportioned knock-off.

"Oh my gosh, I'm dumbfounded". PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

ilyas@asiaone.com