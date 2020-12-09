Netizens ridicule listing of cosy utility room (with private toilet) in condo for rent at $500 a month

A room in a condominium apartment with private access to a person bathroom that’s just a five-minute walking distance to Boon Keng MRT station? At just $500 a month?

What an absolute steal! It’s just too bad then that the room can only fit a single bed, with space for nothing else.

For a brief moment in time, the internet got a proper laugh out of a property listing that went up on a Facebook group earlier today (Dec 9). The post on the Property/Rooms For Rent/Sale Singapore Facebook group has since been taken down, possibly due to the landlord getting roasted for offering a Lilliputian utility room for rent.

Pictures that accompanied the listing were downright dismal. The entrance to the room is in the kitchen, right next to the washing machine. Within the narrow quarters is a lone single bed — which comes with a mattress and mattress protector, at least — that takes up all the space, leaving no wiggle room to stand, sit, or store personal belongings.

PHOTO: Facebook/Property / Rooms For Rent / Sale Singapore

The man who posted the listing did indicate that there’s no air conditioning included — the only form of ventilation in the bare room would be a single wall fan. But hey, at least the private toilet is accessible, just a mere few steps away across the kitchen.

PHOTO: Facebook / Screengrab

Instead of aspiring tenants flocking to enquire about the luxurious abode, the post received scorn and ridicule from netizens who couldn’t believe the "generous" offer.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

ilyas@asiaone.com