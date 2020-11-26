Netizens show compassion for auntie who allegedly insisted on placing handbag on MRT passenger's lap

Instead of throwing shade, netizens sympathised with an elderly woman who was said to be acting impolitely on an MRT train ride.

A member of the Facebook group Complaint Singapore recounted in a post on Tuesday (Nov 24) how the auntie had repeatedly placed her handbag on her lap while they were sitting next to each other.

The first time the elderly woman placed the “Bonia bag” on her lap, she returned it back. When it was done the second time, the bag was returned once again — prompting the auntie to scold the other party, demanding to know why the bag couldn’t be placed on her lap.

“So I [stood up], she [stared] at me from Pasir Ris all the way until now in Bugis,” noted the Facebook user, who sought real-time advice on what to do in response to the invasion of personal space. A picture was posted as well, depicting the elderly lady seated on an MRT train, holding on to a walking stick and her handbag.

PHOTO: Screengrab / Facebook

While one’s immediate thought could be that the auntie was being self-entitled, netizens pointed out that she could very well be ailed with the mental deterioration that comes with old age, and would possibly require some patience and understanding. Others called for empathy when interacting with those from the older generation.

PHOTO: Screengrab / Facebook

According to a 2015 study led by the Institute of Mental Health, one in 10 people aged 60 and above in Singapore may have dementia, with numbers expected to increase over time.

ilyas@asiaone.com