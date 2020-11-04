Never miss a question in Zoom as Otter.ai launches live transcription

In an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Alley, founder and CEO of Otter.ai, Sam Liang spoke on the new partnership with Zoom to transcribe live calls.

What it's all about

Otter Live Notes is a new feature that enables Zoom meeting hosts to provide live transcription and collaborative note-taking to all participants to improve collaboration.

As more events and meetings go virtual, participants are finding it hard to pay attention and take notes at the same time. Otter also expects it to help the hearing impaired who are facing problems attending video conferences.

The feature is initially available to businesses and educational institutions with paid Otter for Teams and Zoom Pro (or higher) plans only. Otter says there are no additional fees like per minute charges.

Otter Live Notes builds on the foundation laid by Otter Live Video Meeting Notes that Otter.ai announced in April this year.

Paid subscribers who already have Otter Live Notes integrated with their Zoom account can now enable live captions from within a meeting.

To do so, users need to open Otter Live Notes and then copy the API token from their Zoom meeting into Otter Live Notes. The live captions will appear at the bottom of the screen turning every spoken word into text.

Sam Liang, CEO, and founder of Otter.ai. said, “By adding this new feature, Otter.ai removes the significant problem of miscommunication from remote work, heightening organisations’ productivity and efficiency.”

Download and get going

Otter Voice Meeting Notes app for iOS and Android, or sign up online at otter.ai.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.