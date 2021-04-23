The new Apple iMac, iPad Pro, AirTag and TV 4K (2021): Are they worth your buck?

During its first product launch of the year on April 20, 2021, Apple announced that they will be launching a suite of new and exciting gadgets.

Here’s the best part – some of these devices will reach our sunny shores as early as April 30, 2021.

So, what are the new Apple products, how much do they cost, when can you get them, and perhaps more importantly, are they worth your buck? Read on to find out!

Prices start from $1,849

Pre-orders start: April 30, 2021

Availability: Second half of May

PHOTO: Apple

Colours, colours everywhere!

Remember Apple’s legendary iMac G3 that everyone was vying for back in the late-90s to early-00s? Yes, we are referring to that colourful, transparent and egg-shaped desktop.

It seems like Apple used that as its inspiration when designing the all-new 24” iMac, which will take over the 21.5” iMac (2019).

Visibly slicker, it is powered by Apple’s M1 chip (goodbye Intel) that promises up to 85 per cent faster CPU (Central Processing Unit) performance and up to two times faster GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) performance, when compared to its predecessor.

It also features an impressive 4.5K Retina display with slimmer borders, upgraded camera, comes bundled with colour-matching accessories, and the list goes on.

If your breath has not been taken away, wait till you see the options available and its price tag below.

Specifications 24” iMac 24” iMac 24” iMac Core 8-Core CPU7-Core GPU 8-Core CPU8-Core GPU 8-Core CPU8-Core GPU Processor Apple M1 Chip Apple M1 Chip Apple M1 Chip Display 4.5K Retina display 4.5K Retina display 4.5K Retina display Storage 256GB 256GB 512GB RAM 8GB 8GB 8GB Ports Two Thunderbolt / USB-C ports – Two Thunderbolt / USB-C ports– Two USB 3 ports – Two Thunderbolt / USB-C ports– Two USB 3 ports Gigabit Ethernet No Yes Yes Camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera Accessories included* – Magic Keyboard– Magic Mouse– Power lead and power adapter– USB-C to Lightning Cable – Magic Keyboard with Touch ID– Magic Mouse– Power lead and power adapter– USB-C to Lightning Cable – Magic Keyboard with Touch ID– Magic Mouse– Power lead and power adapter– USB-C to Lightning Cable Colours Blue, green, pink and silver Blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange and purple Blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange and purple Price From $1,849 From $2,149 From $2,449

*Colour-matched accessories. No, we really aren’t kidding, Apple’s gone all out for this one.

PHOTO: Apple

Is the new 24” iMac worth your buck?

Considering that its predecessor is 2.5” smaller and costs $1,598 for a standard model, we think that this is a pretty good desktop to consider.

This is especially so as the internal parts are given a massive upgrade, along with its exterior and accessories as well.

Pre-orders start: April 30, 2021

Availability: Second half of May

PHOTO: Apple

Not too heavy, not too big and yet powerful enough to get you from work to play without skipping a beat.

Similar to the 24” iMac, the new iPad Pro is also powered by the M1 chip. According to Apple, it promises to provide 50per cent faster CPU performance when compared to the older A12Z Bionic chip (used in its predecessor), and up to 40per cent faster GPU performance.

This means that you should be able to edit a video, play Netflix in the background, and partake in some light online shopping simultaneously, without experiencing any lag.

Here’s a look at their upgraded technical specifications and their slightly flamboyant price tags.

Specifications 11” iPad Pro 12.9” iPad Pro Dimensions 247.6mm x 178.5mm x 5.9mm 280.6mm x 214.9mm x 6.4mm Core 8-core CPU8-core GPU 8-core CPU8-core GPU Processor Apple M1 chip Apple M1 chip Display 11” Liquid Retina XDR display 12.9” Liquid Retina XDR display Weight Wi-Fi only: 466gWi-Fi + cellular: 468g Wi-Fi only: 682gWi-Fi + cellular: 684g Storage 128GB256GB512GB1TB2TB 128GB256GB512GB1TB2TB RAM 8GB (models with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB storage)16GB (models with 1TB or 2TB storage) 8GB (models with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB storage)16GB (models with 1TB or 2TB storage) Connectivity Wi-Fi and BluetoothWi-Fi, cellular and Bluetooth Wi-Fi and BluetoothWi-Fi, cellular and Bluetooth Camera Wide and Ultra Wide cameras– Wide: 12MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture– Ultra Wide: 10MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture and 125° field of view Wide and Ultra Wide cameras– Wide: 12MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture– Ultra Wide: 10MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture and 125° field of view SIM card Nano‑SIM Nano‑SIM Battery life Wi-Fi only: Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi or watching videoWi-Fi + cellular: Up to 9 hours of surfing the web using a mobile data network Wi-Fi only: Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi or watching videoWi-Fi + cellular: Up to 9 hours of surfing the web using a mobile data network Accessories included – USB-C Charge Cable (1m)– 20W USB-C Power Adapter – USB-C Charge Cable (1m)– 20W USB-C Power Adapter Colours Silver and Space Grey Silver and Space Grey Price From 1,199 From $1,649

Is the new 11” and 12.9” iPad Pro worth your buck?

At the heart of it all, the iPad Pro is a tablet, so its prices might look a little steep given that it isn’t bundled with accessories such as a detachable keyboard, stylus or mouse.

Not to mention, this is the first time an iPad Pro is powered by the M1 chip, which means that there’s much left to be known about how well it actually works.

However, if you were to compare it to a similar tablet-cum-laptop like the 12.3” Microsoft Surface 7 (prices start from $1,388), then maybe the new iPad Pro will start to feel a little more affordable—assuming you don’t go crazy overboard with technical upgrades.

Then again, when did price really matter to Apple fanboys and girls?

Accumulate air miles, points and cashback that can be used to offset your bills, when you charge your Apple purchases to the right credit card. What’s more, some credit cards even allow you to split your payments interest-free!

Apply for one through SingSaver and you could get rewarded with cash or attractive prizes.*

*Rewards may change at any time. Terms and conditions apply.

iMac vs iPad Pro: Which should you get?

There’s been some debate over which of these Apple devices should we spend our hard-earned money on.

After all, both devices are equipped with the M1 chip, which means you can use the same app across both the iMac and iPad Pro. They have comparatively similar performance, so it does make the decision harder.

The question is, do you prefer an all-in-one device that has the sheer display prowess of the iMac’s 24” screen? Or would you rather take the portable option with the iPad Pro and make some incremental additions to mirror it on a bigger screen with an Apple TV?

Another thing to consider is your budget – at first glance, there is a huge difference in the price points between the iMac and iPad Pro. However, before you make the call on that, have a look at the storage options, it might shock you to see that the iPad Pro could end up costing a tidy sum, and inch closer to the higher-end iMac.

$45 for 1 AirTag, $149 for 4 AirTags

Pre-orders start: 8pm, April 23, 2021

Availability: April 30, 2021

PHOTO: Apple

Always misplacing your items or have trouble remembering where you last left them? With AirTag, that might be a problem of the past.

A small, lightweight, water- and dust-resistant device, attach it or place it in valuable items that you constantly want to keep track of (e.g. wallet, bag, pet, etc.) or items that you frequently misplace (e.g. keys, jacket, etc.).

Set up is easy, pair it with your iPhone via Bluetooth and once connected, you should see the location of all your paired AirTags in real time on the Find My app. And if you’re in the vicinity of your misplaced item but still can’t locate it, at the press of a button, AirTag’s in-built speaker will start playing sounds to help you locate it.

AirTag also gives you directions, just like Google Maps. Using Precision Finding technology (compatible with iPhone 11 and 12 only), AirTag accurately determines the direction and distance you should head towards.

Is the AirTag worth your buck?

The AirTag works very similar to another Bluetooth-enabled tracking device known as Tile. Prices are about the same, with the biggest difference being the amount of design options

Tile has to offer. You get to choose from a basic tracking device that resembles a small mosaic tile, to one that has an extended tracking range and even one fashioned as a sticker for easy attachment to bicycles, laptops or water bottles.

Unless you are looking at the other fancy options, AirTag might be the way to go, since it pairs seamlessly with your iPhone and you already have the Find My app installed.

We get that this might sound like a silly contraption to some, but we think that it is a great device for worriers, like myself. I’ll no longer have to worry about my valuables’ location. For example, I’ll know if the bicycle that I’ve left outside my house, and unused for the last two years, is still around. At least, until AirTag shows it moving after someone finally steals it.

Prices start from $269

Pre-orders start: April 30, 2021

Availability: Second half of May

PHOTO: Apple

Watching TV just got a whole lot more fun, and clearer, with the new Apple TV 4K.

Think of it as a streaming box, but one that also allows you access to a suite of lifestyle Apple apps that include Music, TV+ (similar to Netflix), Arcade and Fitness+.

Thanks to its upgraded A12 Bionic chip, the Apple TV 4K now supports HDR (High Dynamic Range) and Dolby Vision videos, for a smoother and more seamless video-watching experience.

And when it comes to remote controls, this one’s pretty smart.

The new Siri Remote features a clickpad that’s also touch-enabled, giving you some control over the television(so you don’t have to switch remote controls).

And of course, since it’s Siri-enabled, finding new shows to watch is as easy as just asking for it.

Here’s a peek into Apple TV 4K’s technical specifications.

Specifications Apple TV 4K Dimensions 35mm x 98mm x 98mm Weight 425g Siri Remote dimensions 136mm x 35mm x 9.25mm Siri Remote weight 63g Storage 32GB64GB Ports/connectivity – HDMI 2.14– 802.11ax Wi‑Fi 6 with MIMO; simultaneous dual band (2.4GHz and 5GHz)– Gigabit Ethernet– Bluetooth 5.0– IR receiver- Power supply Processor A12 Bionic chip Accessories – Siri Remote- Power cable– Lightning to USB Cable– Documentation

Is the new Apple TV 4K worth your buck?

As sleek and fancy it seems, $269 is a slightly steep price tag, especially when there are cheaper (and maybe better) alternatives around.

Besides, don’t we all watch Netflix or shows on our laptops or tablets now? When was the last time you actually sat down and binge watched shows on an actual television set?