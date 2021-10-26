New Apple MacBook Pros shipping times slip into early December

ICYMI, Apple announced its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 models last week. These notebooks pack breakneck performance, tons of built-in ports, with both display and audio capabilities to match.

At their launch, both 14 and 16-inch powerhouses were slated for a Oct 26, 2021 street date.

However, if you visited the online Apple Store after mulling over which model to get, you’ll notice that Apple has shifted its estimated delivery time.

As of writing, it can take up to Nov 24, 2021 to arrive, which is nearly a month after the MacBook Pro models go on sale. For the 16-inch Macbook Pro with Apple M1 Max chipset , it can take as long as Dec 1, 2021 to arrive in Singapore.

It’s anyone’s guess why Apple needs a whole month to bring your MacBook Pros to you — be it being extremely popular with Apple fans, or the ongoing production bottlenecks no thanks to global chipset shortages lasting for years to come.

But, if you’re aching for a powerful machine for your production work, do take note of the delays and plan accordingly.

