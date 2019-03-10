New Asean cyber-security centre launched to train response teams to combat online threats

Read also

It will, among other things, train national Computer Emergency Response Teams (Certs) in the region and promote open-source information sharing among experts who can respond to cyber-security incidents.

Announcing the launch of the centre at the fourth Asean Ministerial Conference on Cybersecurity at the Shangri-La Hotel, Mr Iswaran, said the main training centre ASCCE will be ready in the second quarter of next year.

This training centre will be located in North Bridge Road in City Hall, but Mr Iswaran added that the ASCCE has already partnered with Temasek Polytechnic to start a separate training facility that is operational from Wednesday.

In a statement, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore said the ASCCE will engage top cyber experts and trainers in designing and delivering cyber-security capacity building programmes.

It will also collaborate with other international partners including Australia, Canada, the European Union, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Britain and the United States.