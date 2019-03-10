New Asean cyber-security centre launched to train response teams to combat online threats

PHOTO: Pixabay
Hariz Baharudin
The Straits Times

To help bolster regional cyber-security capabilities, Singapore has launched a new centre for Asean member states to work together to conduct research, share knowledge and train to respond to cyber threats.

Asean, which has been making progress in coordinating and strengthening its cyber efforts, needs to build on this momentum to deepen regional and international partnerships in the cyber-security realm, said Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran on Wednesday (Oct 2).

Cyber attacks can happen at any time and their devastating impact, which can cripple critical systems and cause mass chaos, is borderless. Regional efforts in beefing up cybersecurity will thus provide more trust and assurance to the region, said Mr Iswaran, who is also Minister-in-charge of Cybersecurity. 

The Asean-Singapore Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (ASCCE) will spend $30 million over five years to offer policy and technical programmes for its participants.

It will, among other things, train national Computer Emergency Response Teams (Certs) in the region and promote open-source information sharing among experts who can respond to cyber-security incidents.

Announcing the launch of the centre at the fourth Asean Ministerial Conference on Cybersecurity at the Shangri-La Hotel, Mr Iswaran, said the main training centre ASCCE will be ready in the second quarter of next year.

This training centre will be located in North Bridge Road in City Hall, but Mr Iswaran added that the ASCCE has already partnered with Temasek Polytechnic to start a separate training facility that is operational from Wednesday.

In a statement,  the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore said the ASCCE will engage top cyber experts and trainers in designing and delivering cyber-security capacity building programmes.

It will also collaborate with other international partners including Australia, Canada, the European Union, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Britain and the United States.

In his opening speech at the conference, Mr Iswaran said the decision to open the centre stems from Singapore’s commitment to support regional cyber capacity building, amid the increasing danger that cyber attackers pose and the development of emerging technologies such as 5G and the Internet of Things.

“Given our interconnectedness and the transboundary nature of cyber threats, we must strengthen our security and resilience as a region. In other words, we are in this together,” he said. 

“It is in our common interest to strengthen our defences and safeguard our critical infrastructures.”

He said that besides building up cyber-security capabilities in the region, Asean member states need to work together and participate in international discussions on cybersecurity.

The discussions during this year’s Asean Ministerial Conference on Cybersecurity built on the momentum of last year’s conference, where all Asean countries agreed to subscribe in principle to 11 voluntary norms recommended in the 2015 Report of the United Nations Group of Governmental Experts on Developments in the Field of Information and Telecommunications in the Context of International Security.

This was done in recognition that rules-based cyberspace would allow for economic progress and better living standards.

Asean is the first and only regional group to have subscribed to these norms, said Mr Iswaran, who added that Asean has been recognised among the international committee for its progressive thinking about cybersecurity.

“Asean member states cyber experts have been discussing the 11 norms at various Asean capacity building workshops throughout the year. They have identified areas where progress has been made, as well as other areas in need of capacity building for the successful implementation of norms,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference later on Wednesday about the discussions, he announced that all Asean states had agreed to form a new committee to develop an action plan that will translate these 11 norms into tangible and practical steps for all 10 member states to adopt. 

This committee, whose composition and size are yet to be determined, will work for a year and will present their plans at the next Asean Ministerial Conference on Cybersecurity.

The plan will study and propose recommendations in specific areas such as Certs cooperation, the protection of critical information infrastructure and mutual help in cybersecurity.

Earlier in his opening speech, Mr Iswaran noted that Asean’s digital economy continues to flourish, which will create jobs for its people, spur innovation and allow businesses to grow. He pointed out that the Economic Research Institute for Asean and East Asia (ERIA) has projected that the digital economy in the region will expand more than six times to an estimated US$200 billion (S$277 billion) in the next decade.

But this growth must be safeguarded by holistic cyber-security efforts that can keep up with the speed at which Asean develops itself. 

“As the digital economy grows in scale and complexity, cybersecurity becomes of utmost importance to provide the much-needed measure of assurance and trust in the digital technologies that permeate all sectors of the economy,” Mr Iswaran said.

“So our efforts to grow the Asean digital economy must be complemented by a robust approach to regional cybersecurity.”  

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Digital cyber security ASEAN

TRENDING

Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a &#039;prostitute&#039;
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a 'prostitute'
Yale-NUS suspended student charged with filming upskirt and shower videos of women on campus
Yale-NUS suspended student charged with filming upskirt and shower videos of women on campus
Chinese live-streamer shamed after accidentally flashing her boobs to viewers
Chinese live-streamer shamed after accidentally flashing her boobs to viewers
&#039;Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare&#039;: Singapore mum asks Education Minister
'Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare': Singapore mum asks Education Minister
2-year-old in India dead after grandma threw her out 6th storey window and went back to sleep
2-year-old in India dead after grandma threw her out 6th storey window and went back to sleep
Woman tells driver to park properly at MBS, but she was the one who parked wrongly
Woman tells driver to park properly at MBS, but she was the one who parked wrongly
What do Singapore&#039;s rich spend their money on?
What do Singapore's rich spend their money on?
Indonesians confess to making petrol bombs to &#039;burn Chinese shops&#039;
Indonesians confess to making petrol bombs to 'burn Chinese shops'
&#039;Ban PMDs from footpaths so we can feel safe again&#039;: Accident victims and pedestrians
'Ban PMDs from footpaths so we can feel safe again': Accident victims and pedestrians
This Singapore cafe serves 24k gold-layered durian desserts with whole Mao Shan Wang
This Singapore cafe serves 24k gold-layered durian desserts with whole Mao Shan Wang
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza
Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard, owner even finds newborn kittens in rubbish
Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard, owner even finds newborn kittens in rubbish

LIFESTYLE

1,000 free cups of &#039;healthy&#039; ice-cream, $2 chocolate Mr Softee returns &amp; other deals this week
1,000 free cups of 'healthy' ice-cream, $2 chocolate Mr Softee returns & other deals this week
7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
How to hire a maid in Singapore: Costs &amp; fees of a domestic helper (2019)
How to hire a maid in Singapore: Costs & fees of a domestic helper (2019)
Monga fried chicken: Local celebrity friends say yes-yes to Nono
Monga fried chicken: Local celebrity friends say yes-yes to Nono

Home Works

Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Homeowner squeaks displeasure over otters feasting on prized koi
Woman heartbroken after otters feast on prized koi
Kym Ng challenges TV queen Zoe Tay to an acting showdown
Kym Ng challenges TV queen Zoe Tay to an acting showdown
Bubble tea with Mark Lee, pig trotters with Jack Neo next for fried chicken mogul Nono?
Nono: How can I not contact Jacky Wu & Kang Kang?
Indonesian girl, 11, jumps off motorcycle to escape from sexually abusive stepfather
Indonesian man rapes stepdaughter, wife turns a blind eye to crime

SERVICES