New cars vulnerable to hacks that could leave thousands dead: Report

Jamie Court from the US Consumer Watchdog group releases their report on the vulnerability of internet-connected cars to criminal hacking making them a national security threat, at their offices in Los Angeles on July 31, 2019.

A consumer advocacy group has warned that automakers are rolling out new vehicles increasingly vulnerable to hackers, which could result in thousands of deaths in the event of a mass cyber attack.

In a new report entitled "Kill Switch: Why Connected Cars Can Be Killing Machines And How To Turn Them Off", Los Angeles-based Consumer Watchdog said cars connected to the Internet are quickly becoming the norm but constitute a national security threat.

"The troubling issue for industry technologies is that these vehicles' safety-critical systems are being linked to the Internet without adequate security and with no way to disconnect them in the event of a fleet-wide hack," the report said.

It said industry executives were aware of the risk but were pushing ahead in deploying the technology in new vehicles, putting corporate profit ahead of safety.