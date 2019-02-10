New cybersecurity masterplan launched to protect critical sectors

A masterplan has been unveiled to protect operational technology (OT) systems from cyber attacks that can cripple Singapore’s water supply, transport and other critical sectors.

The OT Cybersecurity Masterplan will bolster defence against such cyber attacks by growing the talent pool and facilitating the exchange of information between the public and private sectors.

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean announced the masterplan on Tuesday (Oct 1) at the opening of the fourth Singapore International Cyber Week.

OT systems are those that operate critical infrastructure services with interconnected devices and computers, such as those in the energy, water, transport and media sectors.