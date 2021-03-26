The new Dyson V15 vacuum uses a green laser so that no dirt escapes its sight

Dyson has released a new vacuum that’s perfect for those who loves maintaining a spotless floor.

The Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum comes with its new Laser Dust Detection feature that uses a green laser diode mounted on the vacuum to cast a wide beam of green light a couple of feet ahead of the vacuum to illuminate the dust and dirt off your floor.

The green laser creates a strong contrast between the illuminated particles and the shadows they cast for you to swoop them up. Although Dyson has admitted that the usefulness also depends on the level of ambient light in the room, meaning the brighter the room, the harder it is for the laser to work.

It’s not a concept which is alien to vacuum cleaners these days. Dyson’s competitors have added LED lights to help users navigate dark corners like under the bed but using a laser take this one step further. We’d need to take a closer look to see if a laser really makes a big difference.

PHOTO: Dyson

The new vacuum also has a new acoustic piezo sensor that detects the size and quantity of particle-based on their vibrations. This data would then be displayed on the vacuum’s LCD screen to give the user a report of what type of particles they are.

It isn’t just for display purposes as this data helps the vacuum determine the strength of its suction when more particles are detected or reduce power when floors are cleaner. This extends the battery life of the vacuum.

PHOTO: Dyson

Besides the Dyson V15 Detect, they also revealed their smallest cordless vac, the Dyson Omni-glide vacuum. It uses an omnidirectional cleaner head that can be maneuvered even in the toughest corner of your home.

The design uses a pair of counter-rotating fluffy rollers that directs the dust toward the center of the cleaner head where it’s sucked up into the bin.

The other feature is its new illuminated crevice tool which lights up dark spots so you can make sure when you’re cleaning gaps between your fridge and the wall, it sucks every last piece of food that you usually wouldn’t notice.

We’ve seen this with the Dyson V8 Slim in the past and it looks like it’s rolling out with the next generation of vacuums as well.

PHOTO: Dyson

The Dyson V15 Detect is available for US$699.99 (S$943.40) while the Dyson Omni-glide is available for US$399.99 via Dyson’s official website.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.