New Gorillaz music video was shot in Grand Theft Auto V

There are a ton of songs that mention video games these days, or at least feature song titles that reference them. It just goes to show how many artists wear their influences on their sleeves.

But why not take that one step further and film your music video in the video game itself.

That’s what Gorillaz did with their latest music video, “The Valley of the Pagans (ft. Beck)”, having recorded part of it using footage from Grand Theft Auto V.

The music video above sees the members of British virtual band careening around the palm-tree-laden streets of Los Santos in a muscle car, at times driving recklessly and getting a one-star wanted level in the process.

Guest artist Beck can be seen in a phone popup at the bottom corner of the screen, much like how the phone UI appears in the main game.

And just in case fans wanted to replicated what Gorillaz did in their own game of GTA V, YouTube user Terry The Black Mage actually included a short guide in the video’s comments section on what car and accessories one needs to acquire to achieve the aesthetic (thanks, PC Gamer).

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen video game footage being part of a music video, though one can’t discount the flawless execution here.

Earlier this year, the official movie theme song for Sonic the Hedgehog, Speed Me Up by Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty, and Sueco the Child, also featured the artists running alongside the iconic blue hedgehog during the MV.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.