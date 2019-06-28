New guidelines to help companies in Singapore share data in trusted, responsible way

The Trusted Data Sharing Framework spells out best practices for companies to share data that complies with privacy guidelines, while still allowing data to be shared between them.

SINGAPORE - Businesses in Singapore can now refer to a new set of guidelines on how to share data in a trusted and responsible way so that they can access information needed to create better products and services, and to reduce business costs.

The Trusted Data Sharing Framework spells out best practices for companies to share data that complies with privacy guidelines, while still allowing data to be shared between them.

The framework was developed by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and privacy watchdog, the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC), in consultation with the industry. It can be downloaded from the IMDA website.

Data sharing among companies is expected to bring more conveniences and better products and services to consumers, and also enable businesses to reap rewards in terms of greater efficiency.

For example, with data sharing among telecommunications providers, customers will not have to manually fill in all their details again should they decide to switch to another telco, as these details can be retrieved.

And with data sharing between banks and telcos, they can exchange information on customer needs so that they can tailor credit cards or mobile phone plans that are more appealing to users.

The new framework was announced on Friday (June 28) by Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary on the second day of Innovfest Unbound, an annual technology conference which is into its fifth year.