New iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro owners in Singapore collect their phones with telco fanfare

The official retail launch of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro brought about some fanfare among the local telcos and customers

Red camp Singtel launched its iPhone 12 sales at an exclusive showcase over at the 5G NOW@UNBOXED pop-up store, educating new iPhone 12 owners on the possible use-cases of 5G connectivity with their devices. Customers were treated to demonstrations of Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and gaming scenarios.

The iPhone 12 devices are immediately compatible with our local 5G networks upon purchase. Singtel's trial 5G network uses the 3.5GHz and 2,100MHz frequencies, and the telco speed tests reflected 5G throughput with the latest Apple devices.

"We have seen very healthy demand for the new iPhone line-up with one model selling out in just 16 minutes. So far, about 70% of customers preferred to purchase their new iPhone online to avoid crowds amid the pandemic," said Gan Siok Hoon, Managing Director of Sales & Mobile Marketing, Consumer Singapore, Singtel.

Lim Chen Han (middle), the first Singtel customer to get an iPhone 12 Pro with Gan Siok Hoon (left), MD of Sales & Mobile Marketing, Consumer Singapore, Singtel and host, Joakim Gomez (right). PHOTO: Singtel

"A majority of them have also chosen to subscribe to our 5G services to unlock faster speeds and the next-generation features on the new iPhones."

To help customers better understand their iPhone purchases from the comfort of their homes, Singtel has set up an iPhone x Singtel 5G Virtual Experience to help showcase the capabilities of the phones. The experience includes a rhythm-based mini-game where users can stand a chance to win other Apple accessories, like the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular), and AirPods Pro.

Singtel 5G delivering speeds of over 1.2Gbps on the iPhone 12 Pro. PHOTO: Singtel

Over at green camp StarHub, the telco decided to make it an online-only affair. Folks who've been with the telco for 19 years (on average) received a special thanks from StarHub. 12 of them welcomed S$125 worth of gifts: an iPhone Clear Case with MagSafe and a S$50 App Store and iTunes Gift Card, alongside their purchased and delivered iPhone 12 device.

For StarHub, all Mobile+ and Biz+ subscribers are automatically enrolled in their 5G trial at no extra charge. This includes the new owners of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro sitting on the StarHub network.

PHOTO: StarHub

In addition to the delivered devices, StarHub prepared an intimate meet-and-greet video where StarHub's Chief of Enterprise Business Group Charlie Chan, and Vice President of Mobile Marketing Donovan Kik, expressed their thanks for the many years of support. Users who received the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro can view the video by scanning a QR code that came with their purchase.

“As we embark on the next decade with the infinite possibilities of StarHub 5G, our customers and their satisfaction levels remain front and centre," stated Chan.

"Today’s glimpse into the future is great validation that technology is here to facilitate stronger connection and collaboration, which has become even more vital for people and businesses."

PHOTO: StarHub

iPhone fans who opted to purchase their new handsets without telco contracts bought theirs directly from electronics retailers, including Apple itself.

Across Singapore, the mood at Apple Stores were subdued due to the extra precautions taken amidst the ongoing pandemic. The number of visitors at any one time at each of the three stores have been limited since they reopened back in June — temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings are mandatory to ensure customers and employees stay safe.

Light crowd in front of the Apple Store on Orchard Road just now, although this was nearly six hours after it had opened. The salesperson told me that there was limited stock of #iPhone12 pic.twitter.com/xu5EfBnXyg — Bryan Ma (@bryanbma) October 23, 2020

Meanwhile at Best Denki and Challenger, things appeared to have been pretty low-key as well.

Here's our FIRST customer to get the all-new iPhone 12 Pro! Congratulations, Mr Jacob!🎊The iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro is now available at Best Denki Ngee Ann City & Junction 8! Visit our stores to get yours now! #iphone12 #iphone12pro #bestdenkisg #newlaunch pic.twitter.com/wYzy9vGplY — Best Denki Singapore (@AskBestDenki) October 23, 2020

READ ALSO: Flat edges, better grip, stunning screens: Hands-on with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

This article was first published on Hardware Zone. Additional reporting by AsiaOne.