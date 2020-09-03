New JBL PartyBox speaker comes with a bottle opener because why not?

JBL and Harman Kardon have established themselves as a mainstay presence in the audio department, offering a range of products that satisfy both the casual and higher-end users.

But the road to the peak is a neverending one, and the folks on the team certainly aren’t sitting on their laurels as they look to deliver one quality product after another.

In its very first virtual presentation, Harman Kardon gave a glimpse of what the future of its audio will look like. Covering all grounds from sports to home audio, the industry giant announced eight new products to its existing line-up, including a portable PartyBox iteration that carries with it a bottle opener.

Wait, say what? Yes, the JBL PartyBox-On-The-Go combines the handy tool with a speaker so karaoke and party enthusiasts won’t miss the beat while grabbing a beer or two.

The portable woofer, which is designed to last around six hours on 100W of power, will also feature bass boost, a music-synced lightshow, a shoulder strap, an IPX4 splash resistance, and microphone holders (mic not included).

JBL's all-new new PartyBox 310 Bluetooth speaker with built-in light show. PHOTO: JBL

Accompanying it is the PartyBox 310 set to launch sometime in Fall 2020.

Sporting a 2.5-inch tweeter and 6.5-inch woofer, the latest member upkeeps the partying audio experience through the form of five lighting modes, telescopic handles, built-in wheels, wireless bluetooth streaming, an 18-hour battery life, an IPX4 rating, and mountable stands.

Likewise, microphones will have to be purchased separately.

Where casual use is concerned, the JBL GO 3, Clip 4, and Xtreme 3 have been upgraded from their respective predecessors to offer better ergonomics, enhanced audio, and fresh colourways.

The first now boasts a new integrated loop alongside the company’s signature rugged fabric aesthetic, and will play for five hours on one charge as per the GO 2.

JBL Go 3. PHOTO: JBL

The JBL Clip 4 speaker, meanwhile, comes in a sleeker body that fits more easily in the hand. Set to run on 10 hours of playtime, it sees a bigger, sturdier carabiner for greater durability.

JBL Xtreme 3 Bluetooth. PHOTO: JBL

With four drivers and two bass radiators in tow, the Xtreme 3 Bluetooth device is all ready to deliver a louder, highly-quality audio experience. Expect a 15-hour battery life, built-in power bank, and quick JBL PartyBoost pairing technology here.

Gone are the days when wired earphones were the norm. In the age of cordless products, the JBL Live Free NC+ and Reflect Mini NC wireless earbuds look to combine safety, functionality, and quality into one form factor.

Both are equipped with active noise-cancelling features, and a Smart Ambient mode that lets you be aware of your surroundings when the situation calls for it. Where the former is tailored more for daily use, the latter is designed for sporting convenience, sporting 21 hours of battery life in total.

The stage didn’t just belong to JBL.

Closing off the online event was the announcement of Harman Kardon’s Citation 200 portable smart speaker, which will usher in Bluetooth streaming (in addition to WiFi connection), eight-hours playback time, IPX4 resistance, hands-free Google help, and built-in Chromecast support.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.