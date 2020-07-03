New LEGO art line is the perfect geeky homage for pop culture icons

Many geeks are fans of not just one intellectual property or hobby. And when the home slowly gets occupied with more statues, figures and posters of their favourite individuals from pop culture, space will no doubt be an issue.

When push comes to shove, one has to sacrifice one display piece over another in the name of saving space.

So why not combine all that you love in one display piece? That's certainly what the new LEGO Art line aims to do. This new line comprises of posters of fan-favourite pop-culture characters that are built by LEGO tiles.

What's interesting about these displays is that each set comes in not one, but up to four designs, and can be easily swapped out by "rebuilding" the display as and when one pleases.

So if you're the sort to rehash your displays every now and then, this will be perfect to add some much-needed change of scenery.

And as if that wasn't enough, the Iron Man and Star Wars sets can be combined to form a larger display, provided you buy three of the same sets, of course.

Additionally, each set will have come with a link to a specially-curated soundtrack that you can listen to while building these sets.

Currently, there are four sets, here's what's in each box:

LEGO Art Andy Warhol's Marilyn Monroe 31197

3,332 pieces

4-in-1 Collectible Wall Art Building Kit for Adults

Accompanying soundtrack includes interviews with Jessica Beck, Curator at The Andy Warhol Museum and stories from Blake Gopnik, Art Critic and the author of "Warhol", a comprehensive biography.

LEGO Art The Beatles 31198

2,933 pieces

4-in-1 Collectible Wall Art Building Kit for Adults

Accompanying soundtrack includes interviews with Broadcaster and Beatles Expert, Geoff Lloyd, British journalist and Beatles fan Samira Ahmed and stories from Nish Kumar, Comedian, TV Presenter and Beatles fan.

LEGO Art Marvel Studios Iron Man 31199

3,156 pieces

3-in-1 Collectible Wall Art Building Kit for Adults

Three separate sets can be combined to make an ultimate Iron Man portrait piece. Build either the MK-III, MK-83 or the Hulkbuster MK-I.

Accompanying soundtrack includes interviews with Roy Thomas, former Marvel Editor in Chief and stories from Alex Grand, Marvel expert and host of "Comic Book Historians podcast".

LEGO Art Star Wars The Sith 31200

3,395 pieces

3-in-1 Collectible Wall Art Building Kit for Adults

Three separate sets can be combined to make an ultimate Darth Vader™ portrait piece

Accompanying soundtrack includes interviews with Doug Chiang, VP & Executive Creative Director, Lucasfilm and stories from Glyn Dillon, creator of the design for Kylo Ren™, as seen in the Star Wars film saga.

In any case, the LEGO Art series will launch on August 1, 2020 at all local LEGO retailers. Each set will have a retail price of €119.99 (S$188)/ US$119.99 (S$167)/ £114.99 (S$200).

These sets will also be launching at LEGO Certified Stores in Singapore on August 1, and retailing for $219.90 each.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.