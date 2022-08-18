New Lord of the Rings game coming from the studio that built Middle-earth

More adventures await in the fantasy world of Middle-earth, as a new Lord of the Rings game is on the way.

The title is a partnership between Weta Workshop, the production company that created the special effects in the movie trilogy, and Take-Two Interactive's publishing label Private Division.

We’re thrilled to announce that we have partnered with @WetaWorkshop to publish a new game set in the literary Middle-earth universe of J.R.R. Tolkien. We look forward to sharing more about the project in the future! pic.twitter.com/z9HxvXe7Da — Private Division (@PrivateDivision) August 15, 2022

Currently in early development, the untitled project is set to be based upon the "literary works of the series" and is expected to launch in Take-Two's 2024 fiscal run, which runs from April 2023 to March 2024.

Not much else is known, but Amie Wolken, Weta's head of Interaction, offered a brief look into plans in an official announcement post.

"It's a privilege to create a new game set in Middle-earth, especially one that's so different from what fans have played previously," Wolken explained.

"We're excited for gamers to explore Middle-earth in a way they never had before."

While that doesn't really explain anything, it seems the studio's expertise in world-building for the trilogy is pointing to a possible exploration of the open-world genre.

Michael Worosz, head of Private Division, added, "We are thrilled to partner with Weta Workshop to publish a game set in such an extraordinary and celebrated universe. […] No entity is better equipped than the team at Weta Workshop to create a distinctive, new Middle-earth gaming experience."

The publisher's portfolio include several well-known titles, including Supergiant Games' Hades, Obsidian Entertainment's The Outer Worlds, and Roll7's Rollerdrome.

This new game joins a few other Lord of the Rings adaptations that are on the way.

Amazon's The Rings of Power TV series is dropping soon on Sept 2, while a free-to-play mobile game titled Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is currently in the works at EA.

Another video game starring Gollum from Daedalic Entertainment is also coming, but has been delayed from its planned Sept 1 release.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.