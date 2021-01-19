New Mac Pro and iMac models with new designs said to be coming this year

2021 is the year of the Mac if Bloomberg's latest report is accurate. Sources familiar with the plans told Bloomberg that Apple is planning to unveil new Mac Pro and iMac models later this year.

For the iMac, the 21.5-inch and 27-inch models would come with the first redesign in 8 years. The thick black bezels around the display and metal chin are expected to be removed and be replaced by a design similar to the Pro Display XDR monitor.

The iMacs will also do away with the curved rear for a flat back design. The upcoming iMac models will also be powered by Apple Silicon.

For the Mac Pro, Apple is said to be working on two new models. One model is said to be the successor to the current Mac Pro, and may continue to use Intel chipsets. The other model is believed to be powered by Apple Silicon and will come with an aluminum exterior.

A more affordable external monitor is also in the pipeline. It is rumoured to be sold alongside the Pro Display XDR. Positioned for the mainstream consumer, the upcoming external monitor will lack the brightness and contrast ratio of the Pro Display XDR.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.