New MacBook Air with M2 chip rumoured to go on sale on July 15

MacRumours has learned from a retail source that Apple's new MacBook Air with the M2 chip will go on sale on July 15.

This also means we can expect pre-orders to go live a week earlier on July 8.

When Apple unveiled the new MacBook Air, it did not say specifically when it will be available. It only said that it will be available sometime in July.

To recap, the latest MacBook Air has an all-new design that ditches the iconic wedge shape in favour of a minimalist aesthetic with flat sides.

But perhaps more importantly, it's powered by Apple's newest second-generation M-series chip called the M2. The M2 is built using an improved 5nm process and offers noticeable CPU and GPU performance improvements.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.