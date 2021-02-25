New MacBook Pros may come with HDMI port and SD card reader

Analyst Ming-chi Kuo released his latest research note on the upcoming MacBook Pro models.

According to Kuo, Apple is expected to unveil two new MacBook Pro models in the second half of the year with an HDMI port and SD card reader. He also claims that there will be "several significant design and specification changes".

Kuo's claims are in line with what Bloomberg reported last month. The new MacBook Pros are said to have MagSafe charging and no Touch Bar. Consumers can look forward to a new 14-inch and 16-inch model with upgraded versions of the M1 chipset, brighter and higher-contrast displays.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.