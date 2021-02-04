New Monopoly Explore! SG app lets you rediscover Singapore and stand to win $8k

Compared to modern board games, Monopoly does not get much acclaim and yet it has withstood the test of time. From Monopoly Deal, to the endless amounts of reskins and rethemes comes another version of the game in the form of Monopoly Explore! SG.

Gone is the tactile feel of paper cash and even a physical board, Monopoly Explore! SG is played only on mobile devices (Android for now).

The new Monopoly digital experience reinvents the classic board game by introducing tiles that represent Singaporean experience – Foods, Goods, Faces, and Spaces.

Play as local themed tokens like a durian fruit, an HDB void deck table, or our very own orchids using its own in-game Monopoly$ currency.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Through dice rolling, players move around the board acquiring and upgrading tiles to adventure through unique Singapore.

Unlocking exclusive content, mini-games and quizzes that test your familiarity with Singapore’s iconic landmark to win weekly prizes of $150 worth of cash and prizes and the grand prize of $8,000!

Many tiles you unlock will reward you with free Kopi/Teh from Toast Box, or promo codes from BreadTalk, Foodpanda and even Gongcha!

Simply download the game on your mobile device to start rolling the dice and unlocking tiles!

Monopoly Explore! SG is available now on Google Play Store and releases on Feb 22 on App Store for iPhone and iPad. The promotional period for the game ends on April 30, 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.