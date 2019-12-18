New Star Wars Battlefront 2 trailer celebrates every magical era of Star Wars

PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/EA Star Wars
Tim Augustin
Hardware Zone

Star Wars Battlefront 2 still takes a lot of heat because of its horrendous launch years ago, but the game has actually come a long way.

On December 20, an all-new map from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as well as several new skins will launch with the game's new Celebration Edition.

The new map is set in a (currently unnamed) forest-filled planet from The Rise of Skywalker, and will be made available across various game modes a couple days from now.

This fantastic trailer shows off some parts of the planet, as well as new skins for characters like Rey and Kylo Ren and new Reinforcement classes like the Jet and Sith Troopers.

Watch it here:

The trailer also showcases content from all three trilogies in The Skywalker Saga within the game, advertising the recent launch of Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition.

This version of the game repackages every last bit of purchasable in-game cosmetics and makes them all available to players immediately. If you're into customising your characters - whether they be jedis or rebel classes - this might be for you.

Content from The Rise of Skywalker will begin rolling out in Star Wars Battlefront 2 today with a major free update, but players will have to wait until December 20 to play on the new planet. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will hit theatres on December 19.

If you're itching to dive into more Star Wars games, check out my article on the best and worst Star Wars games of all time!

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

