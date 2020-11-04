A new storage management tool is coming to WhatsApp

WhatsApp users can soon bulk delete multimedia content on the instant messaging app.

The new storage management tool helps WhatsApp users identify, select and delete GIFs, photos and videos.

The tool will group large files and media that have been forwarded several times, sorting them by size, and offering a preview before deleting them.

The new feature is rolling out globally this week. You can access the storage management tool via Settings > Data and Storage Usage > Manage Storage.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.