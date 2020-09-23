New Tesla job listings further solidifies possibility of new Singapore store

It wasn’t too long ago that Tesla first posted job listings on LinkedIn, for five new roles that are expected to be based in Singapore.

Not much news surfaced since then but now it seems the company is doubling its efforts to find new Singapore-based employees for a physical store here.

Previously, the company was seeking a prospective Vehicle Service Technician, Vehicle Readiness Specialist, Service Manager, Service Advisor, and Parts Advisor. Most of them were advisory and supporting roles that could have be providing support remotely from Singapore.

PHOTO: Screengrab/LinkedIn

However, in their new job listings, it is noted that Tesla is on the lookout for Store Leaders.

Here is the official description for the role,

Our Store Leaders are seasoned retail veterans and naturally charismatic leaders. In this role, you will be responsible for leading the recruitment, training, development and overall management of a dynamic store team that will help Tesla accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable transportation.

You will be challenged to support your team through training, coaching, motivating and analysing sales performance. You will be tasked with identifying events in the local market that will maximise Tesla’s brand exposure and create more Tesla owners. You will be measured and rewarded by your ability to achieve targets, drive optimal team performance, and maintain store operations.

By the looks of it, it seems even more likely that Tesla is looking to set up a physical store in Singapore, which the hired Store Leader will help lead.

Unfortunately, these are all still speculation on our part, but the possibility of an official announcement by Tesla happening regarding a new store in Singapore now looks to be more possible than ever.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.